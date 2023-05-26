Frank Lampard says his final game in charge of Chelsea this weekend "does not feel like a goodbye".

The interim manager will end his second spell in the dugout with the home game against Newcastle on Sunday but will not allow emotions to creep in.

"I don't want this to sound corny but I don't feel like it is a goodbye," he said. "I appreciate that it will be the end of the season and the end of my time back but normally you don't have a hurrah as a manager.

"I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans. I live close enough to the stadium and I will be back at Chelsea many times.

"I'm calm about it and not too nostalgic but certainly will appreciate the support on Sunday. More than anything I would love to give them a performance to take away for the summer."

He was coy on the issues his successor as Chelsea boss will face, turning down the opportunity to say the job is the most difficult it has been for 20 years.

"It is a good headline but I don't know," he said. "I can't jump into the future.

"I think it is a fantastic job because it is the Chelsea job. I have enjoyed the process and I have enjoyed coming in.

"I wish the new manager well. It's his problem I guess ."

