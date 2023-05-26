United lacking 'nastiness' in relegation struggle, says Fletcher

Striker Steven Fletcher says a lack of “nastiness” has been a key factor in Dundee United’s fall towards almost certain relegation this season.

After Kilmarnock inflicted United’s fourth straight defeat in midweek, the Tannadice men need an eight-goal swing in Sunday's final league fixtures even if they beat Motherwell on Sunday and Ross County lose at Kilmarnock.

"We come in every day, work hard, but it's all good doing that on the training pitch and us leaving the training pitch every day and saying 'we've got a good squad',” said Fletcher.

“I've said it all season, it's a good team, a good group of lads. Sometimes it is not enough. When you cross that white line you need to roll up your sleeves and work hard for each other.

"We've got a great group of individual players who will probably have a great career but when you cross that line you need to work as a team and need to push each other.

"Sometimes, without overstepping the line, you need a bit of nastiness in your team.”

Fletcher believes Jim Goodwin should be given an extended contract despite the losing streak.

"I think he has been fantastic since he came in," the former Scotland striker said. "I feel like, as a group, we have let him down to be honest.

“We were the ones who need to do the job."