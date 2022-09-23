On this day in Motherwell history
It was heady times 10 years ago today as Motherwell sat proudly at the summit of the Scottish top flight.
They travelled to Pittdodrie coursing with confidence, only to let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-3 thriller with Aberdeen.
Michael Higdon, Shaun Hutchinson and Nicky Law pounced after Gavin Rae's opener for the hosts, but Niall McGinn cut the deficit and Josh Magennis' injury-time strike denied the Steelmen victory.
The season would end happily for Motherwell though. While the league title proved beyond them as Celtic retained the crown, the Lanarkshire men finished second to seal a place in Europa League qualifying.