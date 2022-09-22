Mooy helps Australia to winning send-off

C﻿eltic midfielder Aaron Mooy helped World Cup-bound Australia bid farewell to their fans with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly in Brisbane.

It was Australia's first match since beating Peru to secure their place at Qatar and last at home before the showpiece, where they will face reigning champions France, Tunisia and Denmark in Group D.

M﻿ooy played the full 90 minutes and winger Awer Mabil hit the winner with a long-range strike in the 33rd minute.

T﻿om Rogic, who last week joined West Brom after his Celtic exit, was not part of the Socceroos squad.

The two teams meet again in Auckland on Sunday as Australia celebrates the centenary of their first international match, which was against their neighbours in 1922.