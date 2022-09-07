John Bennett, BBC World Service

Thomas Tuchel’s qualities as a coach are unquestionable - the trophies and successes on his CV back that up. But his sacking at Chelsea brings back memories of his turbulent spells at other clubs in his career.

For example, there is evidence that he can be difficult to work with for those above him in the hierarchy.

After he lost his job at Borussia Dortmund, chief executive Hans Joachim Watzke said they had become "worn out" with having to deal with Tuchel and his coaching staff.

At Paris St-Germain, he appeared to privately and publicly fall out with the sporting director Leonardo (although, in his defence, some would argue he wasn’t the first or the last to do that).

And now at Chelsea, there is the idea that in recent times he had become less communicative with the new owners and they want a more collaborative culture.

When I did a documentary about Jurgen Klopp a few years ago, I spoke to many people who’d also worked with Tuchel and you’d be surprised by how many times I heard the phrase: "Wonderful coach but..."

Wherever he goes next he’ll no doubt bring success and his demanding nature can be seen as a positive. But it will never be an easy ride.