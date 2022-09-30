Former Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson believes Steve Cooper's job shouldn't be under threat this season, regardless of results.

S﻿peaking on this week's 'Shut up and show more football' podcast, he said: "From what I have seen from Forest fans they have been brilliant, but also football fans have very short memories.

"A year ago Nottingham Forest were bottom of the Championship. If you look at that, Steve Cooper’s job should not be questioned this year. It’s not my decision and it’s a results-based business, but what he did last season is near enough a miracle. How he turned that round to get Forest promoted was unbelievable.

"For me, he deserves the opportunity to have this season, regardless of how the season finishes. The fans should be behind him and realise we are back in the Premier League after 23 years, realise how fortunate the club are to be where they are and it’s a transition period.

"There is a chance Forest are going to be near the bottom and that is realistic. If the club do get relegated, I still think Steve Cooper is the person to take those people to go again next year and you might be in a better position the following season.

"I’m not sitting here all doom and gloom, I 100% believe that Forest have enough in that squad to survive relegation in the Premier League. I know that everyone around the club loves Steve Cooper and he is one person who should be the focal point of the club right now to keep Forest in this division."

