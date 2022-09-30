Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Reports came out on Thursday night, and again this morning, that Chelsea are primed to sign RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, external next summer. The talented France forward would represent a big coup for the club - with a cut price buyout fee to boot. It would arguably be the Blues' biggest statement signing since Kai Havertz.

If Nkunku comes in, he would likely be in direct competition with the German, whose form appears to have regressed this season - his corker against England on Monday notwithstanding.

Where Chelsea need to strengthen next - to be capable of challenging for the title again in the next couple of years, is in central midfield. Stalwarts N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both have less than a year to run on their contracts - and even if the former remains, a holding midfielder is still needed to balance defence with attack.

And then there's the attacking wide areas. Time appears to be limited for Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan seems better suited to a team built around him, in spite of his many flashes of brilliance in a blue shirt so far.

Ironically, Chelsea's best-performing attacker of that ilk is Callum Hudson-Odoi. On loan at Bayer Leverkusen, he has finally been given a platform to showcase and deliver on his immense talents.

It almost feels like the thinking at Stamford Bridge is that if you can't sign promising players from the Bundesliga then sending your own there first is the next best thing.

Now if only Chelsea could have held on to a certain Jamal Musiala when he was still at Cobham too...