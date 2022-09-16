'Cornet already making a contribution' - Moyes
David Moyes is pleased with the impact of Maxwel Cornet in recent weeks and believes there is plenty more to come from his summer signing.
The Ivory Coast forward has picked up five assists in seven games and was controversially denied his first West Ham goal by the intervention of VAR against Chelsea.
"He's someone who can always get or make a goal," said Moyes. "We're still finding our way with him and he with us but he's starting to make a contribution already.
"He was a bit later starting with his pre-season so it was always going to take him a little bit longer to get game-ready. But we've known since he was scoring goals for Lyon that he would be a good player to bring to the club."
Moyes brought in eight new signings in the summer to strengthen a squad that was stretched with the demands of league and European football last season.
"This is probably the biggest turnaround I've ever had in my career," he said. "The bedding-in period is never easy as you're trying to find out what players can do.
"If we're going to challenge at the top again we need to get these players playing at their best."