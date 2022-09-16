D﻿avid Moyes is pleased with the impact of Maxwel Cornet in recent weeks and believes there is plenty more to come from his summer signing.

T﻿he Ivory Coast forward has picked up five assists in seven games and was controversially denied his first West Ham goal by the intervention of VAR against Chelsea.

"﻿He's someone who can always get or make a goal," said Moyes. "We're still finding our way with him and he with us but he's starting to make a contribution already.

"﻿He was a bit later starting with his pre-season so it was always going to take him a little bit longer to get game-ready. But we've known since he was scoring goals for Lyon that he would be a good player to bring to the club."

M﻿oyes brought in eight new signings in the summer to strengthen a squad that was stretched with the demands of league and European football last season.

"﻿This is probably the biggest turnaround I've ever had in my career," he said. "The bedding-in period is never easy as you're trying to find out what players can do.

"﻿If we're going to challenge at the top again we need to get these players playing at their best."