Australia coach Graham Arnold has backed Ange Postecoglou to do well at Tottenham.

Arnold knows Postecoglou well after working with him at the Australia U20 side.

The 59-year-old said: "Just working with him you could see the obsession of football, he had that mentality of where he wanted to go - and that was to the top.

"He is totally obsessed with the game, it is his life.

"Ange has always been someone who is so determined to prove the doubters wrong."

He added: "Going to Tottenham is a great job for him and I think he will kill it.

"A lot of managers are managers, they are not coaches as well, but he has that dual role of coach as well as manager. He knows man-management and how to motivate people."