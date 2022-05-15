Wolves 1-1 Norwich - Dean Smith reaction

Norwich boss Dean Smith speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We certainly did [get an encouraging performance in the first half]. We had three wonderful chances; Teemu [Pukki] has been put through a number of times. I thought defensively we restricted them to not many chances at all. It was a really good, workmanlike performance but I'm disappointed we haven't got all three because we could have been more than a goal up at half time.

"[The equaliser] was preventable because it wasn't a free kick! Unfortunately we have decisions like that go against us week in, week out. We are disappointed by that. We wanted to stop the bleeding today; we've been conceding too many goals and too many big chances. I thought we did that today. Second half, we were careless on the ball and didn't keep it as well as we did first half. We thoroughly merited the point."