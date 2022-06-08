Fans have mixed feelings about new Spurs kit

We asked what Spurs fans made of the new kit design after its launch earlier in the week.

Here are some of your thoughts:

John: Looks great, nice retro design.

Lucy: Simple but sophisticated. There’s a pop of colour to it to go with the crisp white base colour. I love it.

Mike: Disappointing the sponsor logo is still defined in red - when will the club learn that Spurs fans dislike anything in red?

Ian: Classic look, nice to see the touch of yellow from old away shirts.

Phil: Nice top but again I just can't buy it while the sponsor on it is red. It makes it look horrible and out of place. Let's wait for the away kit, see if that's purchasable!

Let us know what you think of the design here