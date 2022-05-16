Tottenham 1-0 Burnley: Pick of the stats
Tottenham have won 13 Premier League games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season; only in 2009-10 (14) and 2016-17 (17) have they won more home games in a single campaign in the competition.
Burnley have lost nine of their past 10 away league games at Spurs (D1), including seven of eight in the Premier League. It’s their most away defeats against a single opponent in the competition.
Antonio Conte's side have now gone 10 consecutive Premier League games without conceding more than once in a match, their longest such run since March-August 2017 (run of 12).
This was Burnley’s first Premier League match to feature neither Ben Mee nor James Tarkowski since September 2020 against Southampton, ending a run of 71 consecutive league matches in which at least one of the pair had played for the club. Indeed, before today, one or both of Mee and Tarkowski had played 248 of the Clarets’ last 250 Premier League games.