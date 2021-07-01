If Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't bring quick success to Tottenham, there will be "more casualties along the way", says Don Hutchison.

The ex-Scotland midfielder told BBC Radio 5 Live: "[Appointing Jose Mourinho] was a clever move by Daniel Levy to make sure they kept Harry Kane for one more season. They can't do that again.

"The whole thing is a bit of a mess. If it doesn't happen with Nuno, I see big-name players moving on."

Former England defender Stephen Warnock added: "If I'm Harry Kane, I'm off.

"For Kane to say 'I need a new challenge, I'm not committing to Tottenham' - it tells you everything.

"I don't think Son signed that deal - he held back. Son's in his prime, he'll want to win trophies and he'll be very, very sought after if he becomes available."

