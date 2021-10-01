Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brentford look lively and have caused a few teams some problems already this season - including Liverpool last week.

But West Ham will have Michail Antonio leading their attack and, as good as the Bees are, I don't see them keeping him quiet for 90 minutes.

MVP's prediction: Brentford have done really well, but West Ham look very dangerous. 3-1

