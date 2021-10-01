Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Brentford
Mark Lawrenson takes on mixed martial arts star - and Manchester United fan - Michael 'Venom' Page, aka MVP, for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Brentford look lively and have caused a few teams some problems already this season - including Liverpool last week.
But West Ham will have Michail Antonio leading their attack and, as good as the Bees are, I don't see them keeping him quiet for 90 minutes.
MVP's prediction: Brentford have done really well, but West Ham look very dangerous. 3-1
