Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I was impressed by Chelsea in their draw with Liverpool before the international break - they were the better side with 11 men and they still did well when they were down to 10.

Aston Villa won't lack energy or effort but the Blues should be too strong for them.

The only issue Chelsea may have is if their £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku doesn't recover from a thigh problem he picked up playing for Belgium last week, although it does not sound too serious.

Justin's prediction: Chelsea will win this one. They are definitely in the conversation when it comes to the title. I need to see more of Liverpool but I think the race is between United, City and Chelsea. 3-1

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go