Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Fantasy football top performers

Newcastle earned a point in a 1-1 draw against Leeds at St James' Park in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were split between both sets of players:

Karl Darlow (3)

Allan Saint-Maximin (2)

Raphinha (1)

So which Newcastle and Leeds players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds