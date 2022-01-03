Since the start of last season, Aston Villa have lost more Premier League games after scoring the first goal than any other side in the competition (8).

Brentford’s equaliser was their first ever Premier League goal scored from outside the box, leaving Watford as the only side without a goal from distance this season.

Emiliano Buendia been in involved in more goals in English league football against Brentford than any other side (five – three goals, two assists), with the Argentine scoring or assisting a goal in all five of his appearances against the Bees.