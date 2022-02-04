Reds look to clip Bluebirds’ wings en route to Wembley

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

With Liverpool already set to step out at Wembley at the end of the month, Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to continue their FA Cup run on Sunday and stay on course for more trips to 'Anfield South' in April and May.

The Reds host Championship side Cardiff City in the fourth round. It's the first meeting between the sides since April 2019, when the Reds won 2-0 in the Premier League thanks to goals from Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner.

They also have a fantastic recent record against the Bluebirds, scoring 15 goals across their past four meetings against the South Wales outfit.

New signing Luis Diaz could be involved after landing in the UK on Friday, while Klopp confirmed youngster Harvey Elliott will be included in the squad for the first time since suffering that horrific ankle injury against Leeds in September.

The FA Cup hasn’t been the kindest competition for Klopp and co – the fifth round is the furthest that Liverpool have progressed to in his reign – but the Reds boss said the hunger is there to change that fact in the hunt for major silverware.

Listen to live commentary of Sunday's match on BBC Radio Merseyside.