We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Aston Villa should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Tom McNamee: Incredible signing of The Little Magician! Would love a big-man defensive midfielder, and a quick, attacking left-back to complete the first XI. A decent back-up GK is necessary too. Had questioned the logic of getting rid of Dean Smith, but with Stevie at the helm, Villans can be confident of the direction we are going in from the evidence so far!

Steve: Gerard will get the best out of Coutinho - could be the start of exciting times at B6. Need a central defender (Joe Gomez) and cover for that position. Mings makes too many errors that matter - cash in while we can.

Julz Keane: The three main areas to strengthen are some competition at left-back for Targett, another centre-back as we only have three, and we also desperately need a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder who has a tackle in him - someone like Philip Billing of Bournemouth. If Coutinho's loan does not go well, I'd want us to lure Grealish back in the summer for £50m or less.

Chris Rowe: Don’t mind the Coutinho signing but should’ve been 18-month loan with purchase based on performance as not enough time to get him up to fitness and confidence. Also shame Wesley didn’t work out. We definitely need better scouting as there are so many talented young players out there that we should be doing way better recruiting. No to Cantwell.

Agree? Disagree? Have your say here