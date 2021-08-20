Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

Brendan Rodgers seems concerned about the foot injury to Jonny Evans, understandably as it’s a tricky one and the Northern Ireland international is struggling. Time seems to be the solution.

From one player struggling to one that’s fighting fit: Harvey Barnes. The local lad signed a new contract this week and you could see Rodgers smile as he spoke in such glowing terms about the 23-year-old.

I enjoyed hearing from the Foxes boss on the influence of the new £100m training ground. I happened to have a tour there last week and it’s awe-inspiring - and even has homegrown vegetable gardens for the chef to keep the food fresh.

Brendan told me it’s developing a culture to bring through the likes of Luke Thomas and Barnes to help the youth of the club to flourish (given the history there - Gary Lineker did OK after all!)

As for West Ham, he seems excited by the challenge, respectful to David Moyes and the job he’s done and has clearly identified the Hammers front four as a threat they really need to deal with.