Norwich's summer ins and outs

Happy with Norwich's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Canaries' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Kenny Coker (Southend), Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen), Angus Gunn (Southampton), Flynn Clarke (Peterborough), Ben Gibson (Burnley), Dimitris Giannoulis (PAOK), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea, loan), Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice), Liam Gibbs (Ipswich), Louis Thompson (released), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Christos Tzolis (PAOK), Brandon Williams (Man Utd, loan), Mathias Normann (FC Rostov, loan), Ozan Kabak (Schalke, loan)

Outs: Alex Tettey (released), Mario Vrancic (released), Jordan Thomas (released), Zach Dronfield (released), William Hondermarck (released), Louis Lomas (released), Ethen Vaughan (released), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Philip Heise (Karlsruher), Reece McAlear (Inverness CT, loan), Orjan Nyland (released), Moritz Leitner (released), Marco Stiepermann (released), Josh Martin (MK Dons, loan), Daniel Barden (Livingston, loan), Sebastian Soto (Porto, loan), Josip Drmic (Rijeka, loan) Akin Famewo (Charlton, loan), Sam McCallum (QPR, loan), Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth, loan), Danel Sinani (Huddersfield, loan), Tyrese Omotoye (Leyton Orient, loan), Rob Nizet (Lecce), Dan Adshead (Gillingham, loan), Jordan Hugill (West Brom, loan), Tom Trybull (released), Onel Hernandez (Middlesbrough, loan), Melvin Sitti (released)

