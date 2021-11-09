West Ham duo picked out by Garth

Kurt Zouma: First and foremost, it's a great header for his goal. Zouma rose at the back post to nod home the third in what will go down as one of West Ham's greatest victories over Liverpool.

Pablo Fornals: It was Fornals who seemed to be the striker causing Liverpool's defence so much concern. He's scored against them before and it was clear from his performance against the Reds at London Stadium that this was a fixture he relished.

