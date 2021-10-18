Speaking of Mohamed Salah's wonder goal... it has to be worth another look, doesn't it?!

The pause, the drag of the ball, the sitting down of Craig Cathcart and the ruthless whip of the ball into the far corner all added up to something special.

Salah smiled afterwards, some of his team-mates seemed to find the audacity of the whole thing quite funny, and pundits lined up to pile praise on the Egyptian.

He now has seven goals and five assists in eight Premier League matches this season. How many more stunners will he serve up before the campaign is done?