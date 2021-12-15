Arsenal v West Ham - confirmed team news
Mikel Arteta has named the same Arsenal side that recorded a 3-0 win over Southampton.
Emile Smith Rowe is on the bench again, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is absent from the squad after being stripped of the captaincy due to discipline reasons.
Alexandre Lacazette has the armband tonight.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette, Tomiyasu, Xhaka, Martinelli.
Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah.
David Moyes has made just one change to the West Ham side from the 0-0 draw with Burnley.
Pablo Fornals comes in for Said Benrahma, who drops to the bench.
Irish 19-year-old winger Armstrong Oxo-Flex is on the bench for the first time.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice.
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ashby.