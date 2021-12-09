Arsenal play Southampton this weekend but what happened back in January when they last faced each other?

Mikel Arteta's Gunners continued their excellent run of league form but had to come from behind to win on the south coast.

Stuart Armstrong put the Saints in front from a trademark James Ward-Prowse delivery but his third-minute goal was as good as it got for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Pepe equalised just five minutes later and man of the match Bukayo Saka completed the turnaround with a fine finish before half-time.

Alexandre Lacazette rounded off the scoring with his 10th goal of the season 18 minutes from time.

The sides had met on 15 December with Arsenal in 16th and 10 points behind the Saints.

This result emphasised the turn in fortunes, as Arsenal leapfrogged their hosts up to eighth and Southampton slipped to 11th.