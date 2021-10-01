Team news: Man Utd v Everton

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire misses out with the calf injury he sustained during last Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw has overcome illness but still has a shoulder problem and will be assessed.

Everton remain without injured quartet Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has overcome a thigh issue but Alex Iwobi is a fitness doubt with an unspecified problem.

