Team news: Man Utd v Everton
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire misses out with the calf injury he sustained during last Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa.
Luke Shaw has overcome illness but still has a shoulder problem and will be assessed.
Everton remain without injured quartet Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin has overcome a thigh issue but Alex Iwobi is a fitness doubt with an unspecified problem.
Who makes your Man Utd team this weekend?