Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells BBC MOTD: "Harvey Elliott is in hospital, a bad ankle injury for sure. It looked like it was dislocated, the medical department put it back. Massive pain, shock for him, for us and we don't know more. We have to wait.

"I couldn't care less (if it was a red card), it is not my business. It is a serious injury, definitely for an 18 year old boy. The red card is not important. Two or three weeks we can play on, Harvey will not.

"We played a really good game until Harvey had to go, the whole team was shocked and we lost rhythm. That is normal, human. We played as good as we can against Leeds. You have to be ready for brutal intensity. The crowd was there and an exciting football game with us as the deserved winner.

"I spoke to the boys afterwards, we have to speak a little bit about the football by Harvey overshadows it. I like intense football so I probably liked the game.

"Fabinho is an incredible player with the challenges he won, we did well in many departments. Sadio Mane played an exceptional game, the crowd wanted to make him annoyed, he stayed calm and scored the goal."