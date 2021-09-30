Juventus 1-0 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
Chelsea’s defeat ended a run of 12 unbeaten group stage games in the Champions League since September 2019, when they lost 1-0 to Valencia.
Juventus are unbeaten in their last four Champions League encounters against the Blues (won two, drawn two), winning their last two without conceding.
Chelsea have now lost on their last five Champions League visits to Italy; in fact, they’ve lost more away games against Italian opposition than against sides from any other country in the competition (six).