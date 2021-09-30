BBC Sport

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
  • Chelsea’s defeat ended a run of 12 unbeaten group stage games in the Champions League since September 2019, when they lost 1-0 to Valencia.

  • Juventus are unbeaten in their last four Champions League encounters against the Blues (won two, drawn two), winning their last two without conceding.

  • Chelsea have now lost on their last five Champions League visits to Italy; in fact, they’ve lost more away games against Italian opposition than against sides from any other country in the competition (six).