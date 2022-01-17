Lee: Traore has just scored his first goal all season – let’s cash in on him now. We need to sign a replacement centre-midfielder because Moutinho isn’t getting any younger and bids will start coming in for Neves, which will be hard for him to turn down. Would Ward-Prowse leave Southampton for Wolves? Probably not, but we need someone just like him.

Jonathan: My main thought - keep hold of Traore. He's a stick of dynamite that all other teams dread. No real need for additions for this season - so many good young players.

Aka Griffiths: I hope they don't sell Adama. He is frustrating at the moment and has been throughout his career, but the fear he puts into the opposition when they see him on the pitch makes it worth hanging on to him. Ten midfielders could help him by playing the ball into space instead of to his feet too!

Stephen: Jimenez is not 100% yet and another centre-forward is needed quickly. Origi should be a priority. He would suit Wolves' style of play.

