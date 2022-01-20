Norwich boss Dean Smith says Tim Krul will be “a big loss” but is backing replacement keeper Angus Gunn to fill in for the Dutchman.

The 25-year-old played in heavy defeats by Arsenal and Crystal Palace over the Christmas period but is in line to start in Friday’s crucial relegation match at Watford.

“Tim has hurt his shoulder and I am not sure on the time with him at the moment,” said Smith. “He will be a big loss but when big players come out of the team then it is an opportunity for others.

“Gunny was disappointed with the results we had in the two games that he played in and has been working hard to get that opportunity again.”

Norwich have conceded the highest number of goals in the Premier League so far this season but Smith is confident the defence will be tighter at Vicarage Road.

“It can be a lonely place being goal when you haven’t got the protection you need," he said.

“We were lacking numbers against Arsenal and Palace but he’ll be much better protected now.”

