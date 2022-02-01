Chris Paouros, Spurs fan, external

January is always such a weird time for signings but in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski we've got two really good players who Antonio Conte actually wants in his team. The board have backed him and he's freed up space for the summer which will be an important time for the rebuild.

I'm sad that Tanguy didn't work out as he's clearly a talented player. I never really saw the point of Lo Celso so I'm not that bothered about him leaving and I'd have liked to see Bryan Gil get a loan in England but it'll be good for him to go out and get some game time.

And then there's Dele.

I will always be a 'Delevangelist'.

From that goal against Crystal Palace to the two against Chelsea, to winding up so many rival fans and dancing through defences on more occasions than I can count. He's one in a generation with the way he plays, what he can create and I can't even begin to say how important he's been for us.

Obviously something hasn't been right for him here for a long time so I wish him good luck and hope he tears it up at Everton - just not against us.

I'll miss him so much.

