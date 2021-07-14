On 14 July 2015, Manchester City signed Raheem Sterling from Liverpool on a five-year contract.

The £49m deal made Sterling the most expensive Englishman and City's record signing at the time.

Sterling has scored 114 goals in 292 appearances, winning three Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup.

Before his move to City, Sterling made 129 appearances for Liverpool and won the Golden Boy award and Liverpool Young Player of the Season twice.

In 2021, he was awarded an MBE for his services to racial equality in sport and was included in Uefa's team of the tournament for Euro 2020, where he scored three goals for England.