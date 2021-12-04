Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We concede a goal because our keeper couldn’t play normally, so we should say that he has a hamstring injury. This is horrible, it’s a mistake we cannot make. It kills you. At the end they’re celebrating and it feels like a defeat.

"[Goalkeeper] Alex McCarthy couldn’t kick the ball anymore. Maybe he doesn’t say anything, I can’t change him.

"Finally this is not working. We had one more substitution to do. This is absolutely not optimal.

"We created a lot, we played well, got the first goal. The second half we didn’t give them a lot of chances. Then, 10 minutes in extra time, if you’re only one up you can always concede. This is absolutely hurting."