Wolves v Chelsea: Team news

Wolves duo Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hwang Hee-chan are sidelined after sustaining injuries on Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez returns from suspension but Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva have returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Chelsea are missing Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell due to coronavirus.

Mateo Kovacic could feature after an 11-match absence and Kai Havertz has tested negative for Covid but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are doubts.

Who makes your Wolves team this weekend?

Pick your Chelsea XI here