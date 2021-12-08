Arsenal v Southampton: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have lost just one of their past 11 league games against Southampton (won six, drawn four), while at home the Gunners are unbeaten in 26 league games against them, since a 1-0 loss in November 1987.

Southampton have never won in 22 Premier League away games against Arsenal (drawn seven, lost 15) – it’s the most one side has faced another on the road without ever winning in the competition’s history.