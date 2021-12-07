Chelsea draw 'a dream come true'

Chesterfield manager James Rowe says drawing Chelsea in the FA Cup third round is a dream come true.

Chesterfield were one of five non-league sides to be in the hat for the draw and will face last season's runners-up at Stamford Bridge after beating League Two Salford City in the second round.

"Unbelievable. To draw them out is a dream come true for everyone back at the club," Rowe told BBC Sheffield.

"There have been a few phone calls back and forward to board members and players and we are really excited.

"It goes without saying that it secures the future of the club for the foreseeable future. For everyone’s hard work off the field, and on the field, it’s a credit for what everyone has done this season.

"You make your own luck sometimes, but it feels like something special is happening."