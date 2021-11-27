Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - confirmed team news
Crystal Palace make two changes from the side held to a 3-3 draw away to Burnley last time out with James Tomkins coming into the defence at the expense of Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise replacing Jordan Ayew further forward.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Olise, Benteke, Zaha
Subs: Butland, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Reidewald
Two changes from Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard as well with summer arrivals Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings both dropping to the bench Ashley Young and Leon Bailey, who both came on as substitutes in the late 2-0 win over Brighton, both starting.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Young, Watkins
Subs: Steer, Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Tuanzebe, Inga, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka