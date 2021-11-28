Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am happy, absolutely happy. I saw a huge effort. We put the pressure up high, we were brave and courageous. While they defended deep we needed the first goal to open up a bit. If you don't score you always run a bit behind, you feel you are the stronger team. We had some chances we maybe should have used but in general I am happy how we played.

"There was a nice piece of play in the last minute. Would have been deserved but OK, we have to live with it."

Asked if it felt like he was playing against Ralf Rangnick team: "No. Not at all."

On how close it is at the top of the table: "We cannot be surprised. Things like this happen. We played such good games against Burnley and Manchester Untied and feel disappointed as we think by far we did enough. Over a long season you drop points and you dig in and try to steal them back if someone steals them from you.

"We are in the middle of the race and this is where we want to be."