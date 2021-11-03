Genk v West Ham: The key stats
- Published
This will be only West Ham’s second trip to Belgium in all European competition after a 1-0 win over Ghent back in September 1964 in the Cup Winners’ Cup first round.
Genk have conceded more goals via set-pieces than any other side in the Europa League this season (four), with two of those coming at London Stadium in the reverse fixture on matchday three.
Genk have lost their past four home matches in European competition – it’s already their longest ever losing run at home in Europe.