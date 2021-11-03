BBC Sport

Genk v West Ham: The key stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • This will be only West Ham’s second trip to Belgium in all European competition after a 1-0 win over Ghent back in September 1964 in the Cup Winners’ Cup first round.

  • Genk have conceded more goals via set-pieces than any other side in the Europa League this season (four), with two of those coming at London Stadium in the reverse fixture on matchday three.

  • Genk have lost their past four home matches in European competition – it’s already their longest ever losing run at home in Europe.