Full-back Ricardo Pereira says Leicester need to beat Spartak Moscow in Wednesday's Europa League game if they want to progress in the competition.

The Foxes are bottom of Group C with one point from their opening two games.

"We need to win games and I hope that starts tomorrow," said Pereira.

"We can’t wait until the last games. Usually we need to get about 10 points. We can’t wait any more.

“It’s not our first season any more. We are more mature now and we want to do better."

When asked if Leicester have already reached their peak with previous successes, Pereira said: “I think in football, we have to always want more.

"We have to do our best everyday to achieve more and more and we can’t be satisfied with what we did in the past.”