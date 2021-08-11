Where will Liverpool finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Liverpool - 2nd

It's getting tricky already given the spending at Chelsea and Manchester United, but Liverpool have the title in their sights again with their squad back to the sort of strength that won it for the first time in 30 years in 2019-20.

Central to it all is Virgil van Dijk, fit again after the serious knee injury that ruled him out from October last season.

Liverpool were decimated by injuries but managed to put together a late run to finish third. Van Dijk, however, is the game-changer.

The world-class defender adds so many layers to Jurgen Klopp's team, augmented too by the arrival of fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Liverpool's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah remains as potent as ever, while Diogo Jota provides serious competition.

Klopp may yet do more business, but even now this is a title-challenging Liverpool squad.

