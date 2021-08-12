Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before the Saints travel to Everton for their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- Hasenhuttl is targeting a top 10 finish this season - but also says "staying in the league is the first target";

- He says he is "looking forward to seeing" James Ward-Prowse on Saturday and that "everybody is fit";

- He confirms that Jannik Vestergaard is "on his way to Leicester and will undergo a medical". He adds that "it is on us to replace him";

- Hasenhuttl also says they need "new players immediately having an impact".