Tottenham have made Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28, their top target and believe he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane, who they want to keep. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Also, Spurs want to sign 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero, who is halfway through a two-year loan spell at Atalanta from Juventus. However, they face competition from Manchester United. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Read more transfer news in Wednesday's full gossip column