Transfer news: Ings seen as priority signing

Tottenham have made Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28, their top target and believe he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane, who they want to keep. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Also, Spurs want to sign 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero, who is halfway through a two-year loan spell at Atalanta from Juventus. However, they face competition from Manchester United. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

