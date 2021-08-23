Leeds v Everton: The pick of the stats
Since the start of last season, Leeds’ Premier League games have seen more goals scored than any other side’s in the competition (126), with the Whites scoring 65 and conceding 61.
Everton have conceded seven goals in their last two Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 12 on the road.
Since the start of last season, only West Brom (11) have faced more penalties in the Premier League than Leeds (10), with the Whites conceding nine of their 10 penalties faced.