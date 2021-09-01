Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City made it no hidden secret they wanted a striker in this window, with Harry Kane the focal point of the rumours. But at the same time, Pep Guardiola insists he's happy with the squad he's got.

They added with Jack Grealish, but he's not a striker. He does provide quality and will provide something different to the Blues - and let's not forget they won the Premier League, League Cup and reached the Champions League final last season largely without a recognised number nine anyway. So why can't they do it again?

As a caller on our Talking Balls programme (on between 18:00-19:00 BST, Monday to Friday), perhaps the most important deal they did over the summer was agreeing a contract extension with Ruben Dias.

And they've followed that with John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Fernandinho, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer.

