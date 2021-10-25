BBC Sport

Southampton 2–2 Burnley: The pick of the stats

  • Southampton have lost just two of their last eight Premier League games ( won one, drawn five), after losing five of the eight before that ( won two, drawn one).

  • Burnley have now dropped 12 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side (Southampton are third with seven points lost).

  • The Clarets are without a win in 12 Premier League games ( drawn four, lost eight), equalling their longest-ever winless run in the competition (12 games ending in January 2010).