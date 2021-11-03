Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Team news

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have both returned to training and could be in contention to face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

But Jurgen Klopp will be without Naby Keita, who suffered a hamstring injury 19 minutes into Saturday's Premier League draw with Brighton.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez could feature for Atletico, having scored 82 goals in 133 appearances during a three-year stint at Anfield earlier in his career.

