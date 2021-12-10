Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I don't like to say 'same old Arsenal' because it's a phrase I've used a lot in recent seasons but, at the moment, it feels like we've seen this before from the Gunners.

It must be very frustrating for their manager, Mikel Arteta. After making such a bad start to the season they had started to look like they knew what they were doing, but then all of a sudden you chuck in a couple of poor displays and they are almost back to square one.

Despite all of that, Arsenal are at home on Saturday, where their record is a lot better, and I still think they will beat Southampton, who should have beaten Brighton easily last week but would probably take a draw here, if they can get one.

Dev's Prediction: 1-1

Arsenal this season are so up and down, I just haven't got a clue what to expect from them each week.

Just when it looks like they've got some stability, they throw in a performance like the one against Everton - they have some great players and a really good manager and they should win this game, but there is something not quite right about them at the moment, and I don't know what it is.

