Both managers have changed since Crystal Palace last took on Everton but what was the outcome when they met in April?

The sides shared the points after a combative encounter finished 1-1 at Goodison Park.

Forgotten man James Rodriguez fired Everton ahead in the 56th minute as they looked to capitalise on Champions League-chasing rivals Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham all dropping points.

However, substitute Michy Batshuayi ended hopes of a home win when he latched onto Jeffrey Schlupp's pass and finished smartly past stand-in keeper Robin Olsen.

With Patrick Vieira and Rafa Benitez replacing Roy Hodgson and Carlo Ancelotti respectively in the dugouts over the summer, it could be a very different encounter at Selhurst Park this weekend.