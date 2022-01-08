Swansea City v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Southampton make five changes from their most recent match - a 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on 28 December - and it’s a strong looking side.

Jack Stephens, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Tella, Nathan Redmond and Armando Broja replace Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Shane Long and Adam Armstrong.

Southampton XI: Forster; Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Perraud; Romeu, Ward-Prowse; S Armstrong, Tella; Redmond, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Vojnovic, Lyanko, Simeu, Chauke, Olaigbe, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Long, A Armstrong.

It’s even longer since Swansea City last played. You have to go back to 11 December when they were last in Championship action, losing 4-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Head coach Russell Martin has gone for an attacking line-up, with starts for three forwards: top scorer Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen and former Southampton player Michael Obafemi, who comes in as one of five changes.

Fellow summer signing Flynn Downes captains the Swans for the first time.

Swansea City XI: Hamer; Naughton, Bennett, Cooper, Manning; Downes, Smith, Walsh; Obafemi, Piroe, Cullen.

Subs: Benda, Bidwell, R Williams, D Williams, Grimes, Fulton, Ntcham, Dhanda, Abdulai.